>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Advisor Chooses Ameriprise for Independence and Financial Planning Capabilities

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:AMP +0.62%


Financial advisor Ellie Tobin Stubbs recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, in Barre, Vermont with $64 million in client assets. Stubbs joined the firm for the opportunity to become independent, align with a firm focused on delivering comprehensive financial advice to clients, and to join forces with Ameriprise private wealth advisor Denise Palmer, ChFC®, CLTC®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005718/en/

Financial advisor Ellie Tobin Stubbs recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC. Photo courtesy of Stubbs.

Financial advisor Ellie Tobin Stubbs recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC. Photo courtesy of Stubbs.



Stubbs considered many firms, evaluating each one’s model of independence, financial planning capabilities, resources to help deepen relationships with clients and develop new ones, culture, and product platform. She found Ameriprise rose to the top in each of those categories and was impressed by how Ameriprise field vice president Michael Sondak and his team would partner with her to add value to her clients through the use of the firm’s capabilities.



“I was looking for a firm to support the comprehensive, compassionate way I serve clients. Ameriprise has the solutions my clients need to reach their goals, including a good selection for those that value socially responsible investing,” said Stubbs on her decision to move firms.



Stubbs and Palmer have known each other for over twenty years, bonding over their passions for socially responsible investing, philanthropy and helping clients feel more confident about their financial futures. They stayed in touch over the years, and found the right synergies were in place for them to work together.



“Denise’s team members are smart, dedicated, and effuse passion for financial planning. They are an incredible team of women who want to grow to serve more clients with integrity, which aligns with how I work with my clients,” said Stubbs on joining Palmer’s team. “And, I saw that Denise’s team is reflective of the broader culture at Ameriprise. I attended a virtual recruiting event last fall and was impressed by Ameriprise’s support for and commitment to women advisors.”



Palmer’s practice was established in 1996 and manages $100 million in client assets. The team also includes associate financial advisors Sara Blondin, MBA, CRPC® and Gina Hilton-VanOsdall, BFATM.



More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit [url="]ameriprise.com%2Fwhy[/url].



About Ameriprise Financial



At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.



© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.



1 Company data as of Q2 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005718/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)