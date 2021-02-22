Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 10th

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Jason J. Tyler, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference via webcast on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. (ET).The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via [url="]Northern+Trust%27s+website[/url] under the events section. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for approximately four weeks after the presentation date.Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit [url="]our+website[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url].Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our [url="]global+and+regulatory+information[/url].

