Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Participate in Interview on Market Structure Trends with Bloomberg's Larry Tabb on February 23, 2021

February 22, 2021 | About: VIRT -3.61%

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, announced today that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu will participate in an interview with Larry Tabb, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Head of Market Structure Research, to discuss the growth of retail investing, execution quality, price improvement, payment for order flow, as well as clearing and other market structure topics on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Attendees can register on the investor relations section of Virtu’s website at http://ir.virtu.com/.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
[email protected]

Media Relations
Andrew Smith
[email protected]

