Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend

PR Newswire
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2021
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, 2021 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend of twenty two (22) cents per share, payable March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.