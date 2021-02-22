>
TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Morgan Stanley investor conference

February 22, 2021 | About: NAS:TXN -2.95%

March 1, 2021, 11 a.m. Eastern time

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-chief-financial-officer-rafael-lizardi-to-speak-at-morgan-stanley-investor-conference-301232675.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


