Moore Kuehn Encourages TPCO, PTVCA, PBCT, and COO Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Tribune Publishing has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Tribune will receive $17.25 per share.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

Protective Insurance has agreed to be acquired by The Progressive Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Protective will receive $23.30 per share.

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)

People's United Financial has agreed to be acquired by M&T Bank Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of People's will receive 0.118 shares of M&T common stock per share.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ( NYSE: COO)

Cooper Tire & Rubber has agreed to be acquired by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cooper Tire will receive 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock and $41.75 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

