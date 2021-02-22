>
GuruFocus Announces 3 Winners of 4th-Quarter Warren Buffett Contest

They correctly guessed which stocks Berkshire Hathaway portfolio managers bought

February 22, 2021 | About: BRK.A +1.33% BRK.B +1.29% ABBV +1.95% MRK +0.83% BMY +0.64% KR -1.26%

GuruFocus is proud to announce that there were three winners of the fourth-quarter Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) contest: Richday101, Chihin and Nicola Guida.

Richday101 and Chihin guessed correctly that Buffett (or Ted Weschler, or Todd Combs) purchased AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY). Nicola Guida divined that they bought Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio showed additions to nine positions in the fourth quarter. See the portfolio and check your guesses here.

Although they can clearly already read Buffett's mind and are on their way to making untold billions, all three winners will receive a copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's book, "Invest Like a Guru," to help them on their investing journey. Winners, please reach out to us via support ticket to claim your prize.

Thank you everyone who participated. GuruFocus holds the contest every quarter, giving you plenty of chances to try again. Look out for our first-quarter 2021 contest in a few months.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

