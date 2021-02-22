Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) EVP and CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP and CMO of Sleep Number Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Kennedy Brown (insider trades) sold 10,650 shares of SNBR on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $122.36 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Sleep Number Corp offer consumers with individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of SLEEP NUMBER beds and bedding accessories. Sleep Number Corp has a market cap of $3.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.680000 with a P/E ratio of 25.90 and P/S ratio of 1.95. Sleep Number Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sleep Number Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael J Harrison sold 5,366 shares of SNBR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $118.69. The price of the stock has increased by 6.73% since.

