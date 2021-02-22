>
Fortinet Inc (FTNT) CFO & Chief Accounting Officer Keith Jensen Sold $723,970 of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: FTNT -0.92%

CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Jensen (insider trades) sold 4,350 shares of FTNT on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $166.43 a share. The total sale was $723,970.

Fortinet Inc software solutions provider. The company develops and sells a portfolio of security software products which includes firewall, threat detection, WLAN and switching, application security, identity and access management. Fortinet Inc has a market cap of $27.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $170.350000 with a P/E ratio of 58.34 and P/S ratio of 10.99. Fortinet Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.20% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & Chief Accounting Officer Keith Jensen sold 4,350 shares of FTNT stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $166.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Engineering & CTO Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of FTNT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $159.51. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.
  • VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of FTNT stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $153.83. The price of the stock has increased by 10.74% since.

