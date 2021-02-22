Synopsys Inc (SNPS) Co-CEO & President Chi-foon Chan Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Co-CEO & President of Synopsys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chi-foon Chan (insider trades) sold 6,372 shares of SNPS on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $269.37 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Synopsys Inc is a software development company. It supplies electronic design automation software used by engineers to design and test integrated circuits. It provides software and hardware used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips. Synopsys Inc has a market cap of $38.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $254.690000 with a P/E ratio of 55.14 and P/S ratio of 10.42. Synopsys Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Synopsys Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Synopsys Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO & President Chi-foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of SNPS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $269.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of SNPS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $269.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

