Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) EVP, Global Omni-Channel Franco Fogliato Sold $835,639 of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: COLM +0.26%

EVP, Global Omni-Channel of Columbia Sportswear Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Franco Fogliato (insider trades) sold 8,113 shares of COLM on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $103 a share. The total sale was $835,639.

Columbia Sportswear Co is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. It sells under four brands, Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. Columbia Sportswear Co has a market cap of $6.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $103.660000 with a P/E ratio of 63.86 and P/S ratio of 2.76. The dividend yield of Columbia Sportswear Co stocks is 0.25%. Columbia Sportswear Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Columbia Sportswear Co the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Columbia Sportswear Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Sarah Bany sold 49,000 shares of COLM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $102.23. The price of the stock has increased by 1.4% since.
  • EVP, Global Omni-Channel Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of COLM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $103. The price of the stock has increased by 0.64% since.
  • 10% Owner Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of COLM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $100.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.19% since.
  • 10% Owner Sarah Bany sold 127,835 shares of COLM stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $101.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.73% since.
  • 10% Owner Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of COLM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $104.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.37% since.

