Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) SVP & CFO Anthony Dilucente Sold $851,618 of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: TMX -1.31%

SVP & CFO of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Dilucente (insider trades) sold 16,951 shares of TMX on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $50.24 a share. The total sale was $851,618.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The company operates through three segments namely Terminix, American home shield and the Franchise services group. Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.950000 with a P/E ratio of 195.80 and P/S ratio of 2.96. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Terminix Global Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Anthony Dilucente sold 16,951 shares of TMX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $50.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TMX, click here

.

