Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sold $733,795 of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: QTRX -11.43%

Chairman, President & CEO of Quanterix Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) E Kevin Hrusovsky (insider trades) sold 8,493 shares of QTRX on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $86.4 a share. The total sale was $733,795.

Quanterix Corp is a life science company. The company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. Quanterix Corp has a market cap of $2.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.280000 with and P/S ratio of 31.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,493 shares of QTRX stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $86.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.08% since.
  • Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of QTRX stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $78.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.69% since.
  • Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $66.77. The price of the stock has increased by 20.23% since.
  • Chairman, President & CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of QTRX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $77.81. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Amol Chaubal sold 133 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 17.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP R&D and CTO David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of QTRX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $79.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.
  • SVP, Commercial & Accelerator Mark T. Roskey sold 105 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 17.61% since.
  • General Counsel & Secretary John J Fry sold 163 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 17.61% since.
  • Sr. VP, Research Products Dawn Mattoon sold 182 shares of QTRX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 17.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QTRX, click here

.

