>
Metlife Inc (MET) EVP & Chief Investment Officer Steven J Goulart Sold $937,002 of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: MET +2.44%

EVP & Chief Investment Officer of Metlife Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven J Goulart (insider trades) sold 17,055 shares of MET on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $54.94 a share. The total sale was $937,002.

MetLife Inc provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. MetLife Inc has a market cap of $50.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.440000 with a P/E ratio of 10.18 and P/S ratio of 0.76. The dividend yield of MetLife Inc stocks is 3.20%. MetLife Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.50% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MET stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $52.22. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Investment Officer Steven J Goulart sold 17,055 shares of MET stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $54.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.55% since.

