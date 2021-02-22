>
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) EVP & CMO Michael Steen Sold $771,719 of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: AAWW -3.58%

EVP & CMO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Steen (insider trades) sold 13,016 shares of AAWW on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $59.29 a share. The total sale was $771,719.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc is engaged in providing outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates a fleet of approximately 747 freighters and offers aircraft for domestic, regional & international cargo & passenger applications. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.000000 with a P/E ratio of 4.68 and P/S ratio of 0.50. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of AAWW stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $53.04. The price of the stock has increased by 13.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CMO Michael Steen sold 13,016 shares of AAWW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $59.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.
  • Director John K Wulff sold 2,000 shares of AAWW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $56.7. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.
  • EVP & CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of AAWW stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $57.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

