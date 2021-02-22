Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) CEO, Chair Greg D Carmichael Sold $5.3 million of Shares

CEO, Chair of Fifth Third Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Greg D Carmichael (insider trades) sold 155,143 shares of FITB on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $34.16 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Fifth Third Bancorp provides banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings and money market accounts and credit products. Its segments are Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management. Fifth Third Bancorp has a market cap of $24.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.880000 with a P/E ratio of 19.04 and P/S ratio of 3.41. The dividend yield of Fifth Third Bancorp stocks is 3.10%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Fifth Third Bancorp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Chair Greg D Carmichael sold 155,143 shares of FITB stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $34.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Robert P Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of FITB stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $28.96. The price of the stock has increased by 20.44% since.

