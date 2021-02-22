>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) CEO, Chair Greg D Carmichael Sold $5.3 million of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: FITB +0.98%

CEO, Chair of Fifth Third Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Greg D Carmichael (insider trades) sold 155,143 shares of FITB on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $34.16 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Fifth Third Bancorp provides banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings and money market accounts and credit products. Its segments are Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management. Fifth Third Bancorp has a market cap of $24.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.880000 with a P/E ratio of 19.04 and P/S ratio of 3.41. The dividend yield of Fifth Third Bancorp stocks is 3.10%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Fifth Third Bancorp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Chair Greg D Carmichael sold 155,143 shares of FITB stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $34.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Robert P Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of FITB stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $28.96. The price of the stock has increased by 20.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FITB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)