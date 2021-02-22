Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $174.8 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $63.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $159.370000 with and P/S ratio of 249.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $174.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.83% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $172.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.86% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.42% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $178.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.61% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $182.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $182.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.82% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $182.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.82% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.85% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $184.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.65% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $176.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.95% since.

