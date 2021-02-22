Impactive Capital LP Buys KBR Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, SLM Corp, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc

Investment company Impactive Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys KBR Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, SLM Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Frontdoor Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impactive Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Impactive Capital LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KBR,

KBR, Added Positions: ABG, SLM, CCK, FTDR, WH,

ABG, SLM, CCK, FTDR, WH, Sold Out: HDS,

For the details of Impactive Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/impactive+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 793,767 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.22% Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 6,881,793 shares, 19.16% of the total portfolio. SLM Corp (SLM) - 6,994,139 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.30% KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,389,064 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 1,085,670 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.72%

Impactive Capital LP initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.96%. The holding were 2,389,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $102.98 and $147.65, with an estimated average price of $124.36. The stock is now traded at around $163.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 793,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in SLM Corp by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 6,994,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 624,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $45.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,143,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impactive Capital LP added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,085,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impactive Capital LP sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.