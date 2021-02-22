Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, Credicorp, Sells Oshkosh Corp, Bank of America Corp, BOK Financial Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Aristotle Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, Credicorp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Unilever PLC, sells Oshkosh Corp, Bank of America Corp, BOK Financial Corp, Unilever NV, Basf SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $39.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MGDDY, BAP, RY, CVX, DD, WMT, KTB, URTH,

MGDDY, BAP, RY, CVX, DD, WMT, KTB, URTH, Added Positions: CINF, MSFT, COF, LEN, RPM, ADBE, PG, KO, QCOM, MDT, AMGN, TWTR, MLM, SPY, UL, PYPL, JPM, NVS, JCI, CFR, ALLE, ELAN, ALC, ANSS, GD, SUI, XYL, COG, CB, WBA, AMP, PXD, ACN, MGA, PNC, ELS, MUFG, SNE, CBSH, CTVA, TSN, CCEP, PSX, EWBC, AXTA, WSM, PAG, IWD, AAGIY, ASHTY, FANUY, SAFRY, OTSKY, DASTY, AKUP, EFA, BAM, NJDCY, KUBTY, KDDIY, ING, ASAZY, RTOKY, LVMUY, DBSDY, HEINY, UBS, MAURY, TOT, CCJ, CCL, CMPGY, EBKDY, CBGPY, RBGLY, TRYIY,

OSK, BAC, BOKF, DHR, IX, SYIEY, EXPGY, EWY, T, AAPL, BRK.B, ITW, NSRGY, PFE, VFC, Sold Out: UN, BASFY, EEM,

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,181,983 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,083,222 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 6,983,261 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 4,067,002 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 8,287,013 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $26.66, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.042500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 15,979,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139. The stock is now traded at around $162.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 462,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $37.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $98.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 151.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 8,064,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 9864.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 691,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 117.33%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $387.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 209,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,033,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $252.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 387,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,169,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Basf SE. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.1.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 55.9%. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $79.67. The stock is now traded at around $103.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC still held 4,140,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 91.39%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC still held 738,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 88.53%. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.8, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC still held 414,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ORIX Corp by 97.15%. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $70.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC still held 9,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.85%. The sale prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC still held 95,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.98%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC still held 7,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.