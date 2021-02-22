US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,521.69 on Monday with a gain of 27.37 points or 0.09%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,876.50 for a loss of 30.21 points or -0.77%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,533.05 for a loss of 341.41 points or -2.46%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 23.45 for a gain of 1.40 points or 6.35%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Monday after the S&P 500 ended with a loss of 0.7% last week. Investors were watching rising bond yields, which tempered equity market activity for the day. The 30-year Treasury bond ended the day with an annualized yield of 2.178%.

Earnings later this week include Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). On Monday's earnings calendar:

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI): Revenue of $323.3 million decreased 0.1% year over year and missed estimates by $3.36 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of 8 cents beat estimates by 4 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 12 cents beat estimates by 5 cents.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC): Revenue of $43.1 million beat estimates by $4.52 million. A fourth-quarter GAAP loss of 21 cents per share missed estimates by 6 cents and a non-GAAP loss of 12 cents beat estimates by 2 cents.

In other news:

An IHS Markit report showed electric vehicle market share at record levels.

A Gartner report showed Apple topping smartphone sales with help from its iPhone 12 and 5G demand.

Daily U.S. coronavirus cases continued to fall and a New York Times report was released suggesting coronavirus herd immunity by July.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to 0.66 in January from 0.41.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators Index increased 0.5% in January following an increase of 0.4%.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 17.2 in February from 7.0.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.030% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.045%.

Across the board:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) down 2.11% on 777 engine failure in United plane flying to Denver.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +13.33%

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) +14.92%

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +9.42%

Disney (NYSE:DIS) +4.42%

Energy led gains.

Cannabis led losses.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,251.07 for a loss of 15.62 points or -0.69%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,296.51 for a gain of 7.74 points or 0.60%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,370.88 for a loss of 274.64 points or -1.76%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,359.05 for a gain of 141.43 points or 1.38%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,527.02 for a loss of 8.37 points or -0.33%; the S&P 100 at 1,764.92 for a loss of 17.76 points or -1.00%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,223.74 for a loss of 357.04 points or -2.63%; the Russell 3000 at 2,347.06 for a loss of 22.08 points or -0.93%; the Russell 1000 at 2,199.81 for a loss of 21.11 points or -0.95%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,884.88 for a loss of 445.68 points or -1.08%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 760.46 for a gain of 8.28 points or 1.10%.

