Enochian BioSciences to Present to Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will be making a company presentation to investors at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.



Executive Vice Chair Dr. Mark Dybul will provide an overview of the company’s progress, including its innovative HIV, Hepatitis B and Oncology platforms. The presentation will be available on-demand for conference attendees beginning at 7 am Eastern on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and also will be available on the Enochian BioSciences website under the Investors/Media section in Events and Presentations.

On March 10, Dr. Dybul and Chief Financial Officer Luisa Puche will be participating in live, virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

More information on the conference may be found at H.C. Wainwright’s conference website.

About Enochian BioSciences Inc.

Enochian BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. Our gene-modified cell therapy platform can be applied to multiple indications including HIV/AIDS, HBV and Oncology.

