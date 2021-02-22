Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) Chairman & CEO William M Walker Sold $6.7 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Walker & Dunlop Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William M Walker (insider trades) sold 66,699 shares of WD on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $100.92 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Walker & Dunlop Inc is a provider of commercial real estate finance, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company originates, sells, and service a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate finance products. Walker & Dunlop Inc has a market cap of $3.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.920000 with a P/E ratio of 13.77 and P/S ratio of 3.06. The dividend yield of Walker & Dunlop Inc stocks is 1.48%. Walker & Dunlop Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Walker & Dunlop Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Walker & Dunlop Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO William M Walker sold 66,699 shares of WD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $100.92. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of WD stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $101.47. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

President Howard W Smith Iii sold 8,435 shares of WD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $83.13. The price of the stock has increased by 27.41% since.

