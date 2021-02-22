Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) EVP and President AMEA Maurizio Brusadelli Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maurizio Brusadelli (insider trades) sold 31,820 shares of MDLZ on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $55.72 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Mondelez International Inc is associated with the confectionery industry. It manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products like biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, and beverages.The sale of biscuits generate maximum revenue for the company. Mondelez International Inc has a market cap of $76.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.320000 with a P/E ratio of 21.89 and P/S ratio of 2.94. The dividend yield of Mondelez International Inc stocks is 2.21%. Mondelez International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.30% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and President AMEA Maurizio Brusadelli sold 31,820 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $55.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 982,051 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $55.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 500,949 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $55.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.

Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 1,375,000 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $55.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

