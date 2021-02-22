>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) EVP and President AMEA Maurizio Brusadelli Sold $1.8 million of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: MDLZ +0.02%

EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maurizio Brusadelli (insider trades) sold 31,820 shares of MDLZ on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $55.72 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Mondelez International Inc is associated with the confectionery industry. It manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products like biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, and beverages.The sale of biscuits generate maximum revenue for the company. Mondelez International Inc has a market cap of $76.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.320000 with a P/E ratio of 21.89 and P/S ratio of 2.94. The dividend yield of Mondelez International Inc stocks is 2.21%. Mondelez International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.30% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and President AMEA Maurizio Brusadelli sold 31,820 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $55.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.
  • Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 982,051 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $55.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.
  • Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 500,949 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $55.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.
  • Director Fund Management, L.p. Trian sold 1,375,000 shares of MDLZ stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $55.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MDLZ, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)