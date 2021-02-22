DraftKings Publishes First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”) today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The ESG Report highlights DraftKings’ commitment to social and corporate responsibility in 2020 and details the company’s views on sustainable growth.

“Throughout our journey to becoming a leader in digital sports entertainment and gaming, our business decisions have been guided by our corporate responsibility and ethics,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, CEO and Chairman. “Our commitment to cybersecurity, sustainability, compliance, responsible gaming, the health of our employees and the betterment of our communities is intrinsic to the continued success of our business and the value we deliver for our shareholders.”

To further company ESG initiatives and to assist in the preparation of the ESG Report, DraftKings created a sustainability working group to consider ESG factors that are material to its business and evaluate potential ESG risks and opportunities based on the views held by DraftKings’ shareholders, leading ESG frameworks and ESG rating agencies. For the ESG framework, the working group utilized aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Additionally, the company structurally aligned certain material ESG areas of DraftKings’ focus with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

As a result of its research, the sustainability working group identified the below ESG topics as the key issues impacting DraftKings’ operations and stakeholders:

Responsible Gaming

People & Community IEB Employee Engagement, Wellness and Development Community Involvement

Cybersecurity

Enterprise Risk Management & Compliance

Energy and Waste Management

DraftKings is committed to furthering its impact in these areas and will continue to report on the Company’s ESG progress. This initial report serves as a first step in formalizing DraftKings’ commitment to ESG and going forward will serve as a critical measure of success both internally and externally.

To learn more about DraftKings’ ESG efforts and to view the report in full, please visit DraftKings’ Investor Relations site.



About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

