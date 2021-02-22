ITT to Present at Gabelli 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on February 25th

About ITT

February 22, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that Emmanuel Caprais, chief financial officer, will present at the Gabelli 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST.A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.itt.com%2Finvestors[/url], where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit [url="]www.itt.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005747/en/