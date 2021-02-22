Altimmune To Announce Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25th, 2021.
Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 to discuss financial results and provide a business update.
Conference Call Information:
|Date:
|Thursday, February 25, 2021
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic Dial-in:
|877-423-9813
|International Dial-in:
|201-689-8573
|Conference ID:
|13716171
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143423
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Investor & Media Contacts:
|Will Brown
|Stacey Jurchison
|Chief Financial Officer
|Sr. Dir, Investor Relations
|Phone: 240-654-1450
|Phone : 410-474-8200
|[email protected]
|[email protected]