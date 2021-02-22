>
Altimmune To Announce Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

February 22, 2021 | About: ALT -14.7%

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25th, 2021.

Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic Dial-in: 877-423-9813
International Dial-in: 201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13716171
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143423

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Will BrownStacey Jurchison
Chief Financial Officer Sr. Dir, Investor Relations
Phone: 240-654-1450 Phone : 410-474-8200
[email protected] [email protected]
