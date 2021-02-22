>
AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release

February 22, 2021 | About: APPF -7.07%

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. ( APPF), today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8438087. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 8438087. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, we offer a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Erica Abrams, 805.364.6093
[email protected]

