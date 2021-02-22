>
LiveRamp to Present at Annual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

February 22, 2021


LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that LiveRamp President and CFO Warren Jenson and President and Head of Products and Platforms Anneka Gupta will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.



About LiveRamp



LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.



LiveRampⓇ, IdentityLinkTM, AbilitecⓇ, Safe HavenⓇ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005871/en/


