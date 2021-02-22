KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bremerton, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bremerton, a new community located in highly desirable Northwest Las Vegas. The new neighborhood is situated close to Interstates 95 and 215, providing easy access to the area’s job centers and the Las Vegas Strip. The community is also near outdoor recreation at Mount Charleston, several area golf courses and multiple county parks.

The one- and two-story homes at Bremerton showcase desirable design characteristics like beautiful kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, spacious den and loft spaces and ample storage. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.“Bremerton is ideally located near Interstates 215 and 95, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employers,” said Brian Kunec, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new community is also close to a variety of outdoor recreation at Mount Charleston, several area golf courses and multiple county parks. As with other KB Home communities, Bremerton provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STARcertified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.The Bremerton sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit [url="]kbhome.com[/url].KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STARcertified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting [url="]kbhome.com[/url].

