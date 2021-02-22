>
MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:MP -9.17%


MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that members of the MP Materials executive management team are scheduled to participate in the following virtual conferences:





  • A presentation and fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank ESG Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).




  • Panel presentations at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference: Innovating for a Sustainable Future on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time (2:45 p.m. Eastern Time), and Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).




Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chat and the panel presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at [url="]investors.mpmaterials.com[/url].



About MP Materials



MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With more than 275 employees, the Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility. This iconic American industrial asset is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics, and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005858/en/


