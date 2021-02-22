>
Ford's Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer Bob Holycross to Speak at RBC Global ESG Conference on Feb. 25

February 22, 2021


Bob Holycross, Ford Motor Company’s Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer, will speak at the RBC Global ESG Conference on Thursday, Feb. 25.



Holycross will discuss key elements of Ford’s approach and capabilities in environment, sustainability and governance. He will address the company’s long history of leadership in climate change, including reductions in CO2 emissions toward its objective to be carbon neutral in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, and work with California to benefit customers with stronger greenhouse gas standards.



Holycross’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 25 and may be viewed at [url="]shareholder.ford.com[/url].



About Ford Motor Company



Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.



For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit [url="]www.media.ford.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005895/en/


