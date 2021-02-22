Ford's Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer Bob Holycross to Speak at RBC Global ESG Conference on Feb. 25

2

Bob Holycross, Ford Motor Company’s Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer, will speak at the RBC Global ESG Conference on Thursday, Feb. 25.Holycross will discuss key elements of Ford’s approach and capabilities in environment, sustainability and governance. He will address the company’s long history of leadership in climate change, including reductions in COemissions toward its objective to be carbon neutral in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, and work with California to benefit customers with stronger greenhouse gas standards.Holycross’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 25 and may be viewed at [url="]shareholder.ford.com[/url].





For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit [url="]www.media.ford.com[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005895/en/