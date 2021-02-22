>
Triumph Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With VSE Aviation To Enhance Aftermarket Landing Gear Offering

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:TGI +1.11%

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Triumph Systems & Support business has signed an exclusive agreement with VSE Aviation to distribute more than 1,600 original equipment spare parts for various Boeing and Airbus commercial platforms. The distribution agreement will enable commercial operators to access Triumph original parts for critical landing gear components to fulfill their aftermarket needs.

According to the new agreement, VSE will supply more than 150 line-replaceable units, 1,600 landing gear accessories, and global support for customers through their distribution centers in Americas, Europe and Asia providing commercial airline operators and MRO improved access to Triumph's hydraulic landing gear components.

"Our partnership with VSE will enable Triumph to get our spares in the hands of customers, when and where they need it," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems & Support. "Our customers value the quality, reliability and pedigree of Triumph designed, built, and tested parts. The VSE distribution agreement will allow us to better serve the aftermarket needs and requirements of airline customers and aircraft repair centers."

Triumph will benefit from VSE's expansive client portfolio and global locations as it expands its reach into the hydraulic landing gear components spares market. Triumph and VSE have partnered to distribute flight critical parts and components including air drive units, rotorcraft engine accessories, and fuel control support since 2013.

"VSE Aviation is excited to further strengthen our partnership with Triumph to provide landing gear products and services," stated John Cuomo, CEO of VSE Corporation. "This agreement expands VSE's offerings to Commercial airlines and MROs and we look forward to representing Triumph's brand with our industry leading customer service and support."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-signs-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-vse-aviation-to-enhance-aftermarket-landing-gear-offering-301232883.html

SOURCE Triumph Group


