ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 (presentation scheduled for 3:00 pm ET )

(presentation scheduled for ) Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 (fireside chat scheduled for 8:10 am ET )

You may access webcasts of the Raymond James and Credit Suisse presentations either live or by replay, for at least one week following the presentation, at the Investors section of ReneSola Power's website at https://ir.renesolapower.com.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of ReneSola Power's website at https://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

