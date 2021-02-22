Netflix COO & Chief Product Officer to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Greg Peters, COO & Chief Product Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Mr. Peters is scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.net.

