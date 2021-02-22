PR Newswire
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 22, 2021
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Details of the annual meeting will be included in the proxy statement delivered to shareholders in late March.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-sets-annual-meeting-301232823.html
SOURCE Dominion Energy