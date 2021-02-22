>
Dominion Energy Sets Annual Meeting

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:D +0.03%

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Details of the annual meeting will be included in the proxy statement delivered to shareholders in late March.

