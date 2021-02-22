>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Parsons Awarded $600M Ceiling U.S. Postal Service Contract

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSN -0.63%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has won a seven-year contract with the U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) Nationwide Program Management Services (PMS) worth a total potential value of $600 million. The deal is the company's third consecutive with the USPS. The seven-year timeframe assumes all option periods are exercised.

"We look forward to continuing our 17-year relationship with the USPS and helping them deliver exceptional support to citizens around the country," said Chris Alexander, executive vice president, and general manager of the Parsons' engineered systems market. "Our experience in program management, architectural and engineering design, and construction management supports the USPS' ongoing modernization efforts ensuring uninterrupted delivery of reliable and affordable mail service to our nation."

Parsons recently supported USPS National Facilities Programs, including self-service kiosks, elevator modernization, parking structure rehabilitation, leased space accessibility program, and the repair and alteration program.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedInand Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+ 1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-awarded-600m-ceiling-us-postal-service-contract-301232832.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)