PRNewswire
Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 22, 2021 | About: NAS:DDOG -5.09%

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.)

  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
  • The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:20 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Contact Information

Brian Denyeau
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1251
[email protected]

Martin Bergman
Datadog Communications
(866) 329-4466
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301232576.html

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.


