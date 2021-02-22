>
Commercial Metals Company Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Webcast Details

February 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMC +4.77%

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its second quarter earnings release for fiscal 2021, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, March 18 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Paul Lawrence, Vice President & CFO.

The teleconference will also be available via webcast. To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-conference-call-webcast-details-301231901.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company


