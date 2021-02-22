>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

2U, Inc. Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for First Quarter 2021

February 22, 2021 | About: NAS:TWOU -5.92%

PR Newswire

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 22, 2021

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in first quarter 2021. The company will present on its history, strategy, and financial results at the following conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8:45am ET
  • Jefferies Virtual Online Education / e-Learning Summit on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:15am ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available at investor.2U.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:
Ken Goff, 2U, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-announces-schedule-of-investor-conferences-for-first-quarter-2021-301232749.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.


