>
Equinix Inc (EQIX) CEO and President Charles J Meyers Sold $1.2 million of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: EQIX -1.89%

CEO and President of Equinix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles J Meyers (insider trades) sold 1,778 shares of EQIX on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $687.38 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Equinix Inc is a network-neutral provider of retail data center, co-location, and interconnection services. Its client base includes network services firms, cloud and IT service providers, financial service firms, digital, and media content providers. Equinix Inc has a market cap of $59.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $667.340000 with a P/E ratio of 158.53 and P/S ratio of 9.82. The dividend yield of Equinix Inc stocks is 1.58%. Equinix Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Equinix Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Equinix Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 1,778 shares of EQIX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $687.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.92% since.
  • CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 2,251 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $694.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Keith D Taylor sold 1,551 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $693.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $692.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.66% since.
  • Chief Customer & Rev Officer Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $692.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.65% since.
  • Chief Legal and HR Officer Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,058 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $693.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.71% since.
  • Chief Sales Officer Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,015 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $694. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.84% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Sara Baack sold 780 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $692.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EQIX, click here

.

