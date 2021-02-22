Tcf Financial Corp (TCF) EVP, CFO Brian W Maass Sold $500,259 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Tcf Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian W Maass (insider trades) sold 11,564 shares of TCF on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $43.26 a share. The total sale was $500,259.

TCF Financial Corp is a bank holding company of TCF National Bank. It operates in three segments namely Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. TCF Financial Corp has a market cap of $6.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.580000 with a P/E ratio of 32.79 and P/S ratio of 3.47. The dividend yield of TCF Financial Corp stocks is 3.05%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with TCF Financial Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Brian W Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $43.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since.

EVP, CFO Brian W Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $41.62. The price of the stock has increased by 9.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Tech/Oper Offcr Thomas John Butterfield sold 19,940 shares of TCF stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $39.42. The price of the stock has increased by 15.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TCF, click here