Zynga Inc (ZNGA) COO Matthew S Bromberg Sold $756,000 of Shares

Zynga Inc is engaged in developing, marketing, and operating social games. Its games include FarmVille, Zynga Poker, and Words With Friends that are played on various platforms such as mobile, desktop, and social networking sites. Zynga Inc has a market cap of $12.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.690000 with and P/S ratio of 6.04. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Zynga Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $11.01. The price of the stock has increased by 6.18% since.

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $10.12. The price of the stock has increased by 15.51% since.

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 400 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President of Publishing Bernard Jin Kim sold 236,500 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $12.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.65% since.

COO Matthew S Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.58% since.

Director Ellen F Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $11.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.58% since.

President of Publishing Bernard Jin Kim sold 263,500 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $11.31. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

