Seagate Technology Plc (STX) EVP, Global Sales Ban Seng Teh Sold $727,800 of Shares

EVP, Global Sales of Seagate Technology Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ban Seng Teh (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of STX on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $72.78 a share. The total sale was $727,800.

Seagate Technology PLC is a producer of hard disk drives (HDD) globally. It designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of HDDs used in desktop PC, notebook PC, game consoles, digital video recorders, and enterprise storage markets. Seagate Technology PLC has a market cap of $17.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.480000 with a P/E ratio of 19.13 and P/S ratio of 1.87. The dividend yield of Seagate Technology PLC stocks is 3.58%. Seagate Technology PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Global Sales Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of STX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $72.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

SVP, Business & Marketing Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 5,000 shares of STX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $71.61. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

Executive Vice President Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of STX stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $68.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STX, click here