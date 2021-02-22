>
Meritor Inc (MTOR) CEO & President Jeffrey A Craig Sold $6.4 million of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: MTOR +3.51%

CEO & President of Meritor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A Craig (insider trades) sold 199,570 shares of MTOR on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $31.84 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Meritor Inc is a supplier of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor Inc has a market cap of $2.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.440000 with a P/E ratio of 10.22 and P/S ratio of 0.80. Meritor Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Meritor Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Jeffrey A Craig sold 199,570 shares of MTOR stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $31.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Ivor J Evans sold 100,000 shares of MTOR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $32.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
  • EVP & COO Chris Villavarayan sold 601 shares of MTOR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $31.47. The price of the stock has increased by 3.08% since.
  • VP & CAO (PAO) Paul Bialy sold 140 shares of MTOR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $30.59. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

