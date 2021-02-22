Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Ex. VP and CFO Thomas E. Stiehle Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Ex. VP and CFO of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas E. Stiehle (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of HII on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $179.33 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc is engaged in designing, building, overhauling & repairing ships for United States Navy and Coast Guard. The company also provides refueling and complex overhaul services for nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a market cap of $7.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.640000 with a P/E ratio of 11.14 and P/S ratio of 0.83. The dividend yield of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc stocks is 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

