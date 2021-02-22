Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV) President & CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sold $5.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Shockwave Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Evan Godshall (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of SWAV on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $121.96 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

ShockWave Medical Inc has a market cap of $4.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.360000 with and P/S ratio of 64.09. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ShockWave Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $121.96. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $117.68. The price of the stock has increased by 10.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Frank T Watkins sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $130.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.39% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $132.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWAV, click here