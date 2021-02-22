Cloudflare Inc (NET) President and COO Michelle Zatlyn Sold $12.1 million of Shares

President and COO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michelle Zatlyn (insider trades) sold 146,080 shares of NET on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $82.58 a share. The total sale was $12.1 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $24.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.380000 with and P/S ratio of 54.71. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cloudflare Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 118,832 shares of NET stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $83.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,080 shares of NET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $82.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.09% since.

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 24,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $82.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.46% since.

General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.59% since.

