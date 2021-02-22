Rogers Corp (ROG) CEO, President Bruce D. Hoechner Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO, President of Rogers Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce D. Hoechner (insider trades) sold 6,700 shares of ROG on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $186.38 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Rogers Corp designs, develops, manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. Rogers Corp has a market cap of $3.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $191.890000 with a P/E ratio of 618.99 and P/S ratio of 4.56. Rogers Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Rogers Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Rogers Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

