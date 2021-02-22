Quidel Corp (QDEL) President & CEO Douglas C Bryant Bought $826,500 of Shares

President & CEO of Quidel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas C Bryant (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of QDEL on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $165.3 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $826,500.

Quidel Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It includes applications in infectious diseases, women's health, gastrointestinal diseases, and others. Quidel Corp has a market cap of $6.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $163.550000 with a P/E ratio of 8.80 and P/S ratio of 4.29. Quidel Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 48.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Quidel Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

