>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Quidel Corp (QDEL) President & CEO Douglas C Bryant Bought $826,500 of Shares

February 22, 2021 | About: QDEL -10.43%

President & CEO of Quidel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas C Bryant (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of QDEL on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $165.3 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $826,500.

Quidel Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. It includes applications in infectious diseases, women's health, gastrointestinal diseases, and others. Quidel Corp has a market cap of $6.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $163.550000 with a P/E ratio of 8.80 and P/S ratio of 4.29. Quidel Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 48.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Quidel Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Douglas C Bryant bought 5,000 shares of QDEL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $165.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QDEL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)