Boise Cascade Reports 4th-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings

Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE:BCC) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market closed on Feb. 22.

The North American manufacturer of wood products and wholesale distributer of building materials recorded net income of $26 million and earnings per share of 66 cents, up from net income of $14.6 million and EPS of $0.37 per share the year before. Analysts were anticipating EPS of $1.08. Revenue surged 34% from the prior-year quarter to $1.47 billion, surpassing expectations of $1.34 billion.

For full-year 2020, the company reported net earnings of $175 million, which translates to GAAP earnings of $4.44 per share. Revenue for the same period came in at $5.47 billion.

Reflecting on the company's performance, CEO Nate Jorgensen said:

"In the face of many challenges presented by extraordinary market conditions and the pandemic, I am proud that we delivered the best safety performance in our Company's history in 2020. Our associates showed great resilience, and we fully leveraged our proven values to provide direction and clarity to our team during these unprecedented times. We reinvested in our businesses through door shop expansions in Texas, facility expansions in a few key distribution markets, and the log utilization center project at our Florien mill. We also provided dividends to our shareholders and supported our team and communities in response to natural disasters in Louisiana and Oregon. I am optimistic and confident about 2021 and the future of Boise Cascade."

How did wood products fare?

Wood product sales, including sales to building materials distributors, amounted to $358.7 million in the fourth quarter, up from $296.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company credited the high sales volume of engineered wood products (EWP) for the growth. This was only partly offset by lower prices and sales volumes for plywood.

The segment's net income increased $32.8 million to $40.8 million. Higher plywood prices coupled with higher sales volume for I-joists contributed to the growth. Additionally, lower manufacturing costs and higher sales volume of EWP helped.

Performance of building materials distribution

Building material distribution sales rose 35% year-over-year to $1.33 billion due to a 9% increase in sales volume and 26% increase in sales price.

For the reported quarter, the division's net income was $67.1 million, reflecting a growth of $40.8 million from the year-ago quarter.

Financials and dividend

At the quarter's end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $405.4 million, while long-term debt stood at $443.8 million.

The board of directors of the company announced that it would pay a dividend of 10 cents per share to its shareholders on March 15.

Guidance

Boise Cascade did not provide 2021 earnings or revenue guidance. The company did mention that it expects its capital spending to reach between $80 million and $90 million.

Total U.S. housing starts for the fourth quarter jumped 12% as compared to the same period in 2019. This reflects rising construction activity and strong building products demand. The company expects demand for its products to rise this year. However, household formation rates will play a key role in determining the demand for the company's building materials.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

